AUM building new science lab complex

by WAKA Action 8 News

AUM has started construction on a new science lab complex. The work can be seen while driving on Interstate 85.

AUM acquired the former Alabama Department of Public Health building a few years ago.

The building was constructed around 1973 and remains structurally sound. AUM has gutted it for renovations instead of starting from scratch.

The new science lab will be a 57,000 square foot complex with classroom, lab and collaborative spaces for science programs.

“The nice thing about this new building is we’re going to have state-of-the-art equipment,” AUM Chancellor Dr. Carl Stockton told WAKA Action 8 News. “Students will be excited about it. It will be a nice place for students to hang out and socialize and study together, so it’s a great great opportunity.”

The project is expected to cost about $36 million. It’s scheduled to be finished by December of 2024.