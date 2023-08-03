Increasing heat, humidity, and rain chances

by Riley Blackwell

Unfortunately, the stretch of decent late summer weather looks to be coming to an end as the ridge will retreat westward. Along with that, humidity levels will be rising, and mix that with a little bit of wind shear, a few strong to potentially severe storms may result when rain and storms develop north and northwest of us and move into the area during the late morning through the afternoon hours. The SPC has much of Central Alabama in a Marginal Risk for severe storms as far south as a line from Aliceville to Selma to Montgomery to Phenix City. Damaging winds and quarter-size hail will be the main threats during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

A few weak shortwaves will move through the area on Friday that will set the stage for a good chance of scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. At this point, we can’t rule out a few strong storms, but severe weather is not likely at this point. It will be hot and humid, with highs in the upper 80s to the mid 90s.