New deputies are in training to join the Dallas Co. Sheriff’s Office

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

More deputies will soon be out patrolling the roads and communities throughout Dallas County.

County officials say the additions will help deter crime. Plus make residents feel a little safer.

Three new recruits will be adding some new blood to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office — once they complete their journey to becoming certified law enforcement officers.

“They’ve done all the pretesting. They went through the psychological evaluations. And we think we have the cream of the crop with these three,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.

In the midst of a national shortage of law enforcement officers — the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is bucking the trend.

“A lot of departments are struggling to hire officers and stuff. We have a stack of applications,” Granthum said.

The Dallas County Commission provided the funding to hire more deputies — in addition to boosting their base pay.

“We know that we’re competing with other counties and other municipalities,” said Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn.

“And when we see that they increase the hourly pay for their deputies and their officers, that means that the Dallas County Commission has to come up. And it has to put it’s money where it’s mouth is.”

Twenty-seven year old Selma native Peyton Agee — left a job at the paper mill — to start a new career as law enforcement officer, even though the job can be a dangerous — and with some people have a negative view — of law enforcement.

“There’s been some officers in the world that have put a bad taste in people’s mouth,” said Agee.

“But I mean, we’re going to do everything by the book. And we’re going to be the best we can possibly be to help the people around this county.”

The trio is set to go to the police academy for basic law enforcement training. And once they graduate — they’ll spend several weeks in the field — training with seasoned officers. Before they’re finally put out to patrol on their own.

“It’s gon’ put three more officers on the street, which is big. We patrol nine hundred and ninety something square miles in Dallas County.

Granthum says — if the recruits are able to successfully complete their training — they’ll hit the streets — around the end of February.