Alabama, Auburn open fall football camps

by WAKA Action 8 News

WAKA 8 Sports Director Lindsey Bonner was in Auburn and Tuscaloosa on Thursday to cover the opening of fall football camps for the Tigers and the Crimson Tide.

AUBURN:

This is head coach Hugh Freeze’s first fall camp, and he is excited to kick off this new era of his coaching career. H said this is the most uncomfortable that he’s felt going into a fall camp as he’s still trying to figure out the identity of this Auburn team.

“It’s because of the new world, and obviously we’ve had players that we’ve added after spring ball, and one’s at quarterback and I haven’t coached him a single practice, and everybody is asking, ‘Well, what do you think?’ and I have no idea,” Freeze said.

The question that looms over every Auburn fan’s head is who will start at quarterback?

“I do think you’ve got to get it down from three to two fairly quick, and give yourself two and-a-half or three weeks to find who you are going to roll out there. I’m not sure we can’t win games with several of them. We’re all concerned about that room.”

ALABAMA:

The Crimson Tide has a quarterback battle of its own.

“Everybody is getting reps at the position, somebody has got to take the bull by the horns, somebody’s got to separate themselves,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said.

“When that happens, we’ll tell you. When we are going to take the cake out of the oven, we will tell you when it’s the time, but until then, there is nothing to talk about and there is nothing to say.”

Saban did mention two positions where he sees a lot of improvement — linebackers and the tight ends.

“Devonte Lawson played really good football when he played last year. He was injured a lot of the time. Jahod Campbell has made really good progress. The tight end group has made really good progress, CJ (Dippre) has been a really good addition to that group. He’s got maturity, he’s got experience, he’s got size, he’s got good hands, he’s pretty good in the passing game, he’s a pretty decent blocker. Armari Knobb has really made a lot of improvement, he’s kind of a mismatch player a little bit in the passing game and all the other guys are really progressing nicely.”