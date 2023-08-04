Auburn Men’s Basketball set to face Indiana in the Holiday Hoopsgiving Game

Auburn Men's Basketball

by Lindsey Bonner

For the fourth-consecutive year, Auburn will take part in the Holiday Hoopsgiving tournament held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Tigers will face Indiana on Saturday, Dec. 9, at a time still to be announced. It will mark the second all-time meeting between the two schools and first since a 1987 NCAA Tournament Second Round matchup at the Indiana Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis, Ind.

(Information from Auburn University)