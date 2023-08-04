Autauga County teachers hold professional development day

by WAKA Action 8 News

It’s a sure sign that the school year is ready to start because Autauga County teachers have returned to the classroom.

Friday, they held a professional development day. The teachers heard from 50 presenters on how to make their job teaching students better.

The school year starts next week, and teachers say they’ll be ready. Also ready is the new Autauga County School Superintendent Lyman Woodfin, who is seeking professional development day in a different way in his new role.

Thanks to community support, teachers even got a free meals as they did some learning of their own.