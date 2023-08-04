Former President Trump comes to Montgomery for GOP dinner

by WAKA Action 8 News

Former President Donald Trump comes to Montgomery Friday night to speak at the Alabama Republican Party summer dinner.

Trump arrived at the Montgomery Regional Airport late this afternoon. His motorcade took him to the Renaissance Hotel and Montgomery Convention Center for the event.

This is his first public event since being arraigned in Washington, DC, on Thursday on charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

