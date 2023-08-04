More Rain And Storms Likely Over The Weekend

by Shane Butler

A very active weather pattern with periods of rain and storms along with hot temperatures. It’s a setup that will continue through the weekend and into next week. We expect periods of showers and storms to work through the area. Occasionally a complex of storms will move through and these will pack a punch. Main threats would include strong winds, frequent lightning strikes, and very heavy rainfall. The other issue will be the heat. Temps will manage mid to upper 90s through the weekend and all of next week. Heat indices will climb above 100 and may approach 110 at times. We caution you to take it easy during the periods of high heat. That’s usually around midday and continuing into early evening. fortunately, some relief from the heat will come from rain activity. We see a fairly decent chance for afternoon showers and storms over the weekend and most of next week. Have a great weekend!