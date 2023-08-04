Retired Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Assistant Commissioner Bob Horton dies

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs has announced the death of retired assistant commissioner Bob Horton.

Horton died Wednesday. He had served as the agency’s first assistant commissioner of outreach and engagement until retiring in October 2022.

“Our hearts are heavy in learning of the death of Bob Horton,” ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis said. “During his two tours with the department, many of us knew Bob well and developed strong friendships. This is a sad day for the veterans community, but we will always think fondly of the memories we had with Bob and the positive impact he had on the state of Alabama.”

Horton first joined ADVA in 2008 upon retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel after 25 years of service with the Alabama Army National Guard. For eight years, he performed the department’s public affairs responsibilities as the public information officer. Following a brief stint with the Alabama Department of Corrections, Horton returned to ADVA in 2019 as the Assistant Commissioner of Outreach and Engagement, serving as the principal advisor for communication, outreach, engagement, and the forging of external partnerships for the ADVA.

Horton served on various advisory committees to include the Alabama Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration Policy Academy; Alabama Veterans Network; and represented the department on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Gulf War Illness Advisory Committee. He was active in the department’s veterans benefits and services outreach initiatives as well as the Yellow Ribbon program for assisting Reserve and National Guard members in their transition to and from active duty.