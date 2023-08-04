Two Trojans named to watch lists

Troy Football

by Lindsey Bonner

Clayton Ollendieck and Quentin Skinner were both named to the watch list during fall camp.

Ollendieck, a senior tight end at Troy, was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. The Wuerffel Trophy is presented to an FBS player who shows great leadership on and off the field as well as contributes to the community through community service.

Skinner, a senior long snapper at Troy, was named to the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List. The Patrick Mannelly Award is presented each year to the country’s best long snapper. The award is now in it’s fifth season.

(Information from Troy)