Alabama National Guard promotes general

by WAKA Action 8 News

Huntsville police captain and former NYPD officer Michael Izzo was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General in the Alabama National Guard during a ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters in Montgomery on Friday.

The ceremony was hosted by Gov. Kay Ivey, who praised Izzo as a “true Alabamian.”

“When you look at his life, one thing stands out,” Ivey said about Izzo. “This is a man who has committed his life to serving others.”

Brig. Gen. Izzo will be reassigned as the Alabama Army National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General.

“Today isn’t about me,” Izzo said, “it’s about how I got here. Somebody asks how do you become a general and you look out and it’s your family.”

Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, the adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard, said that Izzo was chosen months ago as an obvious choice for future general.

“Some of the things that set him apart are his commitment to and demonstration of the Army values,” She said.

Izzo graduated from the Alabama Military Academy Class 39 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in August 1995 as a Signal Officer and has served in signal, air defense artillery, logistics, and military police assignments. In his most recent assignment, Izzo was the first commander of the 142nd Military Police Brigade headquartered in Decatur.

Izzo holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Athens State University, and master’s degrees from Auburn University in Montgomery and the U.S. Army War College. He continues to serve the City of Huntsville as a police captain and commands the Special Operations Division.

His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Marines Corps Good Conduct Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Alabama Distinguished Service Medal, Alabama Commendation Medal, Alabama Veterans Service Medal, Alabama National Emergency Service Medal, Alabama Special Service Medal, Alabama Faithful Service Medal, Alabama Recruiting Ribbon, Alabama Recruiting Lead Generation Ribbon, Alabama Veterans Service Medal, Mississippi Emergency Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Combat Action Badge, General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award, Honorable Order of Saint Barbra, Honorable Order of the Marechaussee, and Honorable Order of the Dragon.

Izzo concluded by thanking those who helped him along the way. “It’s not I and me, it’s we and us,” he said. “And I truly believe that. Thank you all so much.”

— Information from the Alabama National Guard