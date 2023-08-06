Former Troy Defensive End, DeMarcus Ware, is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Troy Football

by Lindsey Bonner

DeMarcus Ware has now officially secured his spot among the greats as he has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ware is also the first former Trojan to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I’m proud to be a Troy Trojan,” Ware said during his induction speech. “I had an amazing college family. Chancellor Jack Hawkins, Larry Blakeney, Ms. Judy, Richard Shaughnessy, my Troy teammates, and many others. I learned the value of building relationships. I’m proud to tell you today that I made it. All my hard work at Troy brought me to this.”

In addition to earning a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Ware is also a Super Bowl Champion, a nine-time Pro Bowler, a member of the NFL 200os All-Decade Team, and a two-time Butkus Award Winner. Ware also ranks ninth in NFL history in sacks (138.5.)

In 2005, Ware became the first Troy or Sun Belt player to ever be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Ware was chosen 11th overall by the Dallas Cowboys.

(Information from Troy University)