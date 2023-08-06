Help support Ellis Eskew at the 2023 Sink-a-palooza

by WAKA Action 8 News

WAKA Action 8 News is proud to once again to participate in this year’s Sink-a-palooza.

Anchor Ellis Eskew is thrilled to represent the station at the 6th annual fundraiser benefiting the Prattville YMCA and the Coach-A-Child Scholarship Fund.

All of the money raised goes directly back into our local community.

Ellis’s goal this year is $2000. If you would like to help Ellis reach her goal, click here. You can donate online or in-person at this year’s event.

Sink-a-palooza will take place on Saturday, August 19 at Prattville’s Willis Bradford Branch on McQueen Smith Road South.

Sink-a-palooza is an annual fundraising event of the Prattville YMCA Emerging Leaders.