Man dead in Prattville homicide

by WAKA Action 8 News

Prattville police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Officers responded around 2:00 p.m. Sunday to the 600 block of Covered Bridge Parkway.

Once they arrived, they found the male victim dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators say the man appeared to be a victim of an apparent homicide.

Police are not releasing the identity of the deceased at this time, pending further investigation and notification of family members.

If anyone has information related to this case, they are encouraged to contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208, PPD Criminal Investigative Division at 334-585-0250 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-595-0259. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.