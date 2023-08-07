Ashland woman arrested for separate obstructing justice and murder charges in two Alabama counties

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman for obstructing justice using a false identify.

45-year-old Brandy Dwana Schill, of Ashland, was arrested Sunday on Wildlife Road in Dadeville.

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said further investigation showed that Schill was wanted in St. Clair County for reckless murder.

Schill is currently in the Tallapoosa County Jail for the pending charge and awaiting transfer to the St. Clair County Jail for the reckless murder charge.