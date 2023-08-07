Hayneville high school Class of ’73 celebrates 50th anniversary

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Hayneville High School class of 1973 — held it’s 50th year anniversary tonight in Montgomery.

The Evening of Elegance featured a night of dinner and dancing at the Embassy Suite Hotel.

In addition to recognizing the Class of ’73 — the night also honored the five black students who integrated Hayneville High — back in 1965. As well as all the other classes in between.

“That’s the thing that really binds us together. Because during that time, you know what the 60s was like, it was a difficult time. And we wanted to make sure that we honored not only our classmates but our family members who made all this stuff possible,” said Class of ’73 VP Bernard Lee.