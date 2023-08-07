Possible lightning to blame in drowning death of Monroeville man

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office says a Monroeville man has died after a drowning incident last week.

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said deputies were called Thursday just before 6:00 p.m. to a home on Whiskey Ridge on Lake Martin near Dadeville on a possible drowning.

Sheriff Abbett says preliminary investigation revealed that severe weather with lightning existed prior to the incident.

The victim, now identified as 22-year-old David Bryon Carter, was recovered from the water.

The Union Fire Department, Tallapoosa EMA, Alexander City Rescue Squad and Tallapoosa County Coroner assisted in the investigation.