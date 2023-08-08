Auburn University says fans can once again roll the famous oak trees at Toomer’s Corner

by WAKA Action 8 News

For the first time in several years, Auburn University says the famed Auburn Oaks at Toomer’s Corner are again ready to roll.

Auburn had been asking fans to hold off on rolling the two new trees that were planted six years ago. Now, the university says the trees have established themselves enough that the tradition can restart.

“The rolling of Toomer’s Corner is one of the nation’s top sports traditions,” Auburn President Christopher B. Roberts said in a statement. “Our fans have come together for decades on the corner of Magnolia and College to celebrate our big wins. In recent years, we continued our cherished tradition by rolling different trees, but I am very excited that the Auburn Family will once again be able to roll our most prominent trees.”

The original Auburn Oaks planted between 1937 and 1939 were removed from the corner in April 2013 after being poisoned in 2010. A duo of new live oaks was planted in February 2015, but one of the trees was lit on fire following rolling being allowed for fall 2016. Both trees were damaged and removed.

After the two current Auburn Oaks were planted in February 2017, the university asked fans to not roll the two new trees until they had time to become established.

“Both trees have made excellent progress since planting took place six years ago and are now considered to have recovered from transplant stress,” said Alex Hedgepath, Auburn University arborist. “Because of the Auburn Family’s commitment, the trees are now established and can withstand rolling and cleanup efforts after Auburn athletic victories. With continued care, we expect the trees to grow vigorously and become further established.”

— Information from Auburn University