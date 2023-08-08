Plans underway for “Stuff the Truck” to benefit Montgomery Public Schools

by WAKA Action 8 News

You can join Tie and Doll, Inc., Winn-Dixie Stores and WAKA Action 8 News in helping students in Montgomery Public Schools.

Please take part in the 9th Annual “Stuff the Truck” event, which will be Saturday, August 26 from 10AM-2PM in front of the Sturbridge Winn-Dixie store at 7946 Vaughn Road.

We’ll be out collecting non-perishable food, specifically for Montgomery Public School students in need. The food will be collected, loaded onto a large truck and then be distributed into backpacks to be given to them.

We’re looking for snack items that students like to eat — like peanut butter crackers, toaster pastries and boxed juice. Winn-Dixie will be offering “buy one, give one” items during the event to help you shop.

SEE A GROCERY LIST OF ITEMS HERE

You can also make a cash donation.

Tie and Doll, Inc. is a youth mentorship and leadership program that also teaches community service.

Other sponsors are the S.H.E. Agency, U-Haul and the Beta Nu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.