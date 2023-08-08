Students in Marengo Co. go back to school

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Tuesday was the first day of school for students in all three school districts in Marengo County.

“The first day of school is something everyone remembers. Everyone is excited,” said Demopolis City School Superintendent Dr. Tony Willis.

“Fresh starts are good. I think they’re healthy for both. There’s the people that they want to put their past behind them and start fresh and clean and do better. And then there’s the people that need the challenge of just because they’ve done well, it’s always nice to reprove some things.”

“There’s always new challenges. It’s always something out there to challenge especially with the Literacy Act. You know, and the Numeracy Act. You know, our 3rd graders in the literacy program are going to have to really step it up, and have to do well on these tests,” said Marengo Co. Superintendent Luke Hallmark.

School officials say this year — they’re also taking steps to improve school safety.

“We’re putting up some fencing, some slides for our doors. So, you know we’re being proactive as far as school safety,” said Hallmark.

The Linden City School district — is the smallest school district in the state. But school officials say they’re equipping students to be able to compete — and excel.

“We’re defying the odds. We compete in everything. Academics, athletics, doesn’t matter. We plan on coming out on top.” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Thurman.

“And I want us to be that shining light here in the Black Belt, in this area of the state.”