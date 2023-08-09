3 Degree Guarantee: Eastern Hills Baptist Church gets $1,450 check

by WAKA Action 8 News

We are happy to give away another 3 Degree Guarantee check to a local charity.

Johnny Adams Law Firm and WAKA Action 8 News are giving a check to Eastern Hills Baptist Church.

We are presenting a check of $1,450, which is what we raised in July for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees.

The money raised will go towards the church’s sleeping mat ministry, which provides mats and other essentials to members of the homeless community in our area.

“We don’t sell anything, so we don’t get any money coming in,” said Karla Smilie-Groves with Eastern Hills Baptist Church. “What this will do will buy the twin blankets. It buys the rain ponchos every two months. It’s over a hundred dollars to have the rain ponchos to put in there. The blankets go up every year, so those are the items that we put in here. If we get a table that we have to pay fifty dollars for the table at an event to be able to show and get the added support, then that goes to that.”

Johnny Adams Law Firm and WAKA Action 8 News each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees.

The money grows during the month, to produce a big check that we give to charities right here in our area.