Auburn Women’s Basketball defeats Paris All-Stars

by Lindsey Bonner

On their trip to France, the Auburn Women’s Basketball Team defeats the Paris All-Stars 63-57 in their first game. The Tigers were led by junior Mar’Shaun Bostic who recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists.

“I thought it was really good that we got a chance to play against somebody else,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said. “I saw a lot of good things out there and a lot of things we need to work on. We did work on a lot of combinations. I wanted to throw these young ones into the fire and see how they would respond. We had some moments in there where we played really tough. We got a lot of good shots that just didn’t fall.

“One of the things we need to work on is when we have an opponent down, not letting them back up. I think this team will do that. This team comes to work every day. I’m excited to get back and show them the film, and get back in the gym.”

Baskets were tough to come by early and late, but the Tigers found their stroke through the middle 20 minutes as they shot just under 50 percent in the second and third quarters, building as much as a 17-point lead late in the third quarter before the French team chipped away in the closing minutes.

(Information from Auburn University)