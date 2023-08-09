MONTGOMERY CITY ELECTIONS: Mayoral candidate Barrett Gilbreath

by WAKA Action 8 News

WAKA Action 8 News is bringing you one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Montgomery mayor. Meet candidate Barrett Gilbreath.

As a local businessman and entrepreneur, Gilbreath is a native of Montgomery where he attended Jefferson Davis High School and went on to graduate from Auburn University. Barrett is married to Ashley Gilbreath and they have three children.

Watch the video above to learn more about Gilbreath’s vision for Montgomery.