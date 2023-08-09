Repairs underway at Memorial Stadium in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Construction crews have begun making repairs at Memorial Stadium in Selma — in an effort to have it up and running — in time for the upcoming high school football season.

The stadium took a direct hit from the January 12th tornado. Now, crews are out working to repair the damage before the high school football season kicks off.

An emergency declaration by the Selma City Council — has accelerated the repair process. But with the first scheduled game just over three weeks away — getting it ready will be a race against time.

“Every minute is going to count. Every day counts,” said Parks & Recreation Director Dr. Denisha Hendricks.

“Our contractors are out here on the weekend. So, this is not a Monday through Friday project. This is a seven day a week project. We’re doing everything that we can to get it ready for our youth.”

Rev. John Grayson and his church — conduct food giveaways in the stadium parking lot every two weeks. He says seeing crews hard at work at the stadium — is a welcome sight.

“I am excited. Just glad the city was able to get it done. And just looking forward to it being completed,” Grayson said.

“This Alabama. Alabama’s a football state. Family’s can come out on Friday evenings and the whole family sit together and watch their son and daughter play ball. Even if you don’t have a child, it’s a good outing for the city, and for families as a whole.”

Hendricks says the project will only repair the damage caused by the tornado. She says the estimated cost of the repairs — is about $450,000 dollars.

“The insurance money has not arrived. I think it’s important for people to know that. And in order to get this done, the Parks and Recreation Department moved over $330-thousand dollars out of our budget to help make this happen.”

The first game at Memorial Stadium is September 1st — when Selma High School hosts arch-rival — Southside High School — in the Queen City Classic.