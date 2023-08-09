Ribbon cut on new Booker T. Washington Magnet High School campus in Montgomery

by WAKA Action 8 News

The ribbon was cut Tuesday for the new Booker T. Washington Magnet High School for the Performing Arts in Montgomery.

The new school is on Bell Road, on the campus of the former Holy Cross Episcopal School, which underwent massive renovations and an expansion to welcome BTW students.

BTW had been holding classes in the old Hayneville Road Elementary School building, ever since a fire destroyed much of the BTW school in 2018, when it was located downtown.

School Superintendent Melvin Brown and principal Quesha Starks are happy the day has finally arrived for the school to start a new chapter.