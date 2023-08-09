Students return to class in Elmore County Schools

by WAKA Action 8 News

Tuesday was the first day of class for students in Elmore County.

The 2023-24 school year is expected to have even more students than the 11,370 students who were enrolled last year.

Elmore County School Superintendent Richard Dennis says his goal on the first day was to visit each of the 17 campuses and to check in with administrators to make sure the day was going smoothly.

Dennis asks that parents review this year’s Code of Conduct, which has been sent home with students.