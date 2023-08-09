WATCH: Prattville YMCA preparing for annual Sink-a-palooza fundraiser

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Prattville YMCA is getting ready to once again to host its annual Sink-a-palooza fundraiser.

This is the 6th year for the event put on by the Prattville YMCA Emerging Leaders. The money raised goes towards the Coach-A-Child Scholarship Fund.

Sink-a-palooza will take place on Saturday, August 19 at Prattville’s Willis Bradford Branch on McQueen Smith Road South.

WAKA Action 8 News Anchor Ellis Eskew and Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler will be representing the station this year.

Ellis and Shane’s goal this year is $2000. If you would like to help them reach their goal, click here. You can donate online or in-person at this year’s event.

Ellis sat down with co-chair Hailey Conway and Blue Haven Pools’ Rob Swinning to talk about this year’s event. You can watch that interview above.