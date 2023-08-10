Business of suspected Riverboat brawler protested in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A group of protestors — picketed outside a Selma convenience store — run by one of the suspects in the Riverboat Brawl.

About a dozen protestors — including Selma activist Faya Rose Toure gathered in front of Vasser’s Mini Mart Thursday afternoon.

They held signs — chanted protest slogans — and tried to get residents not to support the business.

“People who are a part of this establishment were a part of that mob attack. And we support this business. This city’s 83-percent black. We support white businesses but they don’t support us,” said Toure.

Vasser’s is owned by Zachary Shipman — one of four people facing charges in the brawl.

Shipman declined an opportunity to make a comment on camera — and directed us to his attorney.