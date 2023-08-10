Hot, humid, scattered storms, some strong Thursday and Friday

by Ben Lang

Thursday looks like another very hot and humid day across central and south Alabama. High temperatures range from the low to mid 90s. However, heat indices peak between 105 and 112°. A heat advisory continues until 9PM Thursday for central Alabama. Although, showers and storms appear possible throughout the day. They provide welcome heat, but a few storms could be strong to marginally severe.

The storm prediction center places locations near and north of highway 80 within a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk. Damaging straight-line wind gusts are the primary hazard. All of our area lies within a marginal severe risk Friday. Storms remain possible Thursday night, and throughout Friday. However, Friday could be anther very hot day nonetheless with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and higher heat indices.

The weekend looks hot even with chances for daytime showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures warm into the mid to perhaps upper 90s each day. High temperatures reach the mid 90s most if not all days next week. Additionally, rain chances fall after Monday. Plus. humidity may remain elevated enough to result in heat indices well over 100°.