Students in Montgomery Public Schools start the new school year

by WAKA Action 8 News

Thursday was the first day of school for students in Montgomery Public Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown helped welcome back students to McKee Middle School Thursday morning.

Students aren’t the only ones to be excited at returning to class — so are teachers.

“This is my third year here at McKee, and this is year 17 for me teaching,” band teacher Jammie Phillips said. “It’s just good to see the kids coming back with their fresh, crisp shirts on, everything, new backpacks, a new state of mind.”

For those planning ahead, the last day of the school year will be May 23, 2024.