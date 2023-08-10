Troy Men’s Basketball announces their 2023 Sun Belt Schedule

Troy Men's Basketball

by Lindsey Bonner

The Trojans announce the 2023 Sun Belt portion of their schedule.

December 30th- Coastal Carolina (Away)

January 4th- Old Dominion (Home)

January 6th- Appalachian State (Home)

January 10th- Louisiana (Home)

January 13th- Southern Miss (Home)

January 18th- South Alabama (Away)

January 20th- Southern Miss (Away)

January 24th- Texas State (Home)

January 27th- South Alabama (Home)

February 1st- Georgia Southern (Away)

February 3rd- Georgia State (Away)

February 7th- Marshall (Home)

February 15th- Arkansas State (Home)

February 17th- ULM (Home)

February 22nd- Arkansas State (Away)

February 24th- ULM (Away)

February 28th- Louisiana (Away)

March 1st- Texas State (Away)

“We are very excited about the Sun Belt Conference schedule as the league will be as good as it has ever been,” head coach Scott Cross said. “The Sun Belt office did a fantastic job addressing the concerns of the coaches from the previous year. Our travel will be much easier this season, allowing every team in the Sun Belt to be at their competitive best for every single game.”

(Information from Troy Athletics)