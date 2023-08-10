Troy will honor former letter winners at home game against James Madison

Troy Football

by Lindsey Bonner

At the Trojans home game on September 16th against James Madison, they will honor former letter winners from the 1968, 1973, & 2008 teams. The 1968 was a National Championship Team, the 1973 team was a Gulf South Championship Team, and the 2008 team were the Sun Belt Conference Champions.

Letter winners will receive complimentary tickets to the game and will be able to participate in an exclusive pregame tailgate at tailgate terrace. The letter winners will also be honored during the game.

To RSVP for the tailgate and to secure tickets, please visit TroyTrojans.com/ FBletterwinners and enter promo code FBLETTERWINNERS; members of the 1973 team are asked to RSVP to Ryan Kay via email at akay@troy.edu.

(Information from Troy Athletics)