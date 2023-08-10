Troy Women’s Basketball releases 2023 Sun Belt Schedule

Troy Women's Basketball

by Lindsey Bonner

The Troy Lady Trojans release the 2023 Sun Belt portion of their schedule ahead of the season.

December 30th- Georgia Staten (Home)

January 4th- Georgia Southern (Away)

January 6th- Coastal Carolina (Away)

January 10th- Louisiana (Home)

January 13th- James Madison (Home)

January 18th- Texas State (Away)

January 20th- Louisiana (Away)

January 25th- Southern Miss (Home)

January 27th- Arkansas State (Home)

February 1st- ULM (Away)

February 3rd- Southern Miss (Away)

February 7th- Old Dominion (Away)

February 15th- Texas State (Home)

February 17th- ULM (Home)

February 21st- Arkansas State (Away)

February 24th- South Alabama (Away)

February 28th- Appalachian State (Home)

March 1st- South Alabama (Home)

“The release of our Sun Belt Conference schedule ignites a hunger in us,” head coach Chanda Rigby said. “I’ll place it where we can all see it every day. We look at each opponent and game date and start dreaming, believing, planning and working to win each and every game on that schedule.”

(Information from Troy Athletics)