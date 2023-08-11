Troy Athletic Director named to NCAA Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee

Troy Athletics

by Lindsey Bonner

Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones has been named to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee for a four year term.

“I am honored to be recommended and selected for the prestigious and important NCAA Women’s Basketball Division I Oversight Committee,” Jones said. “I look forward to working with the committee members comprised of tremendous coaches, conference officials and administrators who will work to further the objectives and goals for NCAA women’s basketball. This appointment is a testament to the great work our university administration, student-athletes, coaches and staff are performing for Troy Athletics.”

The NCAA Oversight Committees are made up on individuals from each divisional group. The Oversight Committee for Women’s Basketball is responsible for ensuring that appropriate oversight is maintained while enhancing the development and public perception of the sport and for making recommendations related to regular season and postseason competition, including items such as playing rules and championship administration.

(Information from Troy Athletics)