8 ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER ALERT: Toyota recalls 168,000 trucks

by WAKA Action 8 News

8 ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER ALERT – Toyota has recalled roughly 168,000 pickup trucks because they could catch fire.

The recall covers certain 2022-2023 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles.

The trucks’ plastic fuel tube could “move and rub against a brake line,” causing a fuel leak, according to a recall notice from Toyota. The leaked fuel could cause a fire in the presence of an ignition source.

Toyota is “currently preparing the remedy parts for this recall,” the notice reads. In the meantime, affected vehicle owners can have dealers install protective materials in their trucks and provide a clamp on the fuel tubes for free, the company said.

Toyota says it will notify owners on a long-term solution by early October.

Owners with questions can call the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at (800) 331-4331. They can also call the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 1-888-327-4236 for additional information.