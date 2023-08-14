Alabama Red Cross To Help in Maui

by Teresa Lawson

Many of us work for most of our lives to build a place that we can call home. For those in Maui who have lost everything in mere moments, and are now displaced across Hawaii, The Alabama Red Cross is making preparation to deploy volunteers to assist with their needs.

The Alabama Red Cross helps during national disasters both here in Alabama as well as abroad. Once deployed, volunteers set their sites to helping affected families regain what is lost. Providing food, shelter, clothing, assisting in locating lost and or missing loved ones and so much more.

Officials have not yet said what caused the fires. But they do say, it’s the deadliest U.S. wildfire n more than 100 years.