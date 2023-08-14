Demopolis non-profit helps build business in rural communities

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

If you have ever thought about starting your own business — here’s some good news. There’s an non-profit organization in Demopolis — that wants to help you do it.

The Rural Business and Training Center helps aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners start and operate successful businesses.

Freddie Charleston of Demopolis — is living his dream. He’s now his own boss after starting his own business.

“I offer service to individuals that can buy a casket at a wholesale price — to put more money in their pocket and not in the ground,” said Charleston.

“I had started my business before I went through the program. But going through the program, RBTC, it helped me enhance my business. It helped me with my marketing, advertising, handle my finances better.

Dr. Aliquippa Allen is the founder and executive director of the RBTC.

“Our purpose is to help people that are getting ready to start businesses, or people that are already in business,” said Allen.

“We can help them with setting up a business plan. We take them through a full ten week course where they can go anywhere from identifying their customers, all the way to marketing. And to figuring out what things will cost them, to see if they’re really prepared to start their businesses.”

Allen says the center has helped start six new businesses — since it started 3 years ago. And that’s twice as many as was expected.

“The folks that come to this program are serious. They are serious about what they’re doing. And they come in with a desire to learn. And they come in with dedication,” Allen said.

Tonya Pullom of Uniontown creates custom apparel for special events.

“After I came through the class I had a better understanding of how to run my business,” she said.

“This is an opportunity for people who have a dream of opening their own businesses,” said Allen.

A new session September 11th. Slots are available — but space is limited.

For more information go to rbtcinc.org — or call (334) 216-4597.