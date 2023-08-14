Extreme heat, scattered storms Monday; Not as hot Tuesday

by Ben Lang

The extreme afternoon heat we experienced over the weekend continues Monday. An excessive heat warning continues for all of central and south Alabama until Monday evening. Heat indices peak over 105°, possibly 110-115° during the afternoon. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 90s. Fortunately, storms become scattered about our area Monday afternoon, similar to Saturday and Sunday. That curbs the heat in at least some locations.

Storms fade away Monday evening. Monday night lows fall into the mid 70s. Tuesday looks less hot, thanks to the arrival of a cold front. Temperatures in some locations, especially north and west, may only reach the low 90s. However, southeast Alabama could be hotter and more humid. Showers and storms may also favor the southeast Tuesday.

Humidity and temperatures look lower area-wide Wednesday, with highs in the low 90s. Lower humidity also means a lower chance for rain. Afternoon temperatures reach the mid 90s again Thursday and Friday. However, humidity remains lower each day. That results in a mostly sunny sky with near-zero rain chances. The rain chance remains low with high temperatures in the mid 90s this weekend.