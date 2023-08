by WAKA Action 8 News

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a pickup truck in Montgomery four days earlier.

Montgomery police say 77-year-old Greson Vandiver of Montgomery died today of injuries after being hit on Thursday.

Police say Vandiver was hit by the truck at about 9AM last Thursday in the 3500 block of Lower Wetumpka Road.

No other information has been released. Police say they’re still investigating what happened.