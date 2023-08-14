Remains of missing woman identified in Lee County

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says human remains have been identified as those of a missing woman.

Investigators say the remains have been identified as those of 28-year-old Myshonique Shontrell Maddox of Columbus, Georgia. She had been reported missing on July 22.

On Sunday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it got a tip about a body being found in woods off Lee County Road 170 in the Salem community near the Russell County line.

The remains were taken to the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences to be identified.

If you have information to help investigators learn more about this case, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.