East Montgomery high school catches fire

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery firefighters are investigating a fire that damaged an east Montgomery high school.

Firefighters were called just before 10 p.m. Monday to the 8000 block of Park Crossing on a possible structure fire. This is the location of Park Crossing High School.

Upon their arrival, they found fire showing on the roof on the southwest wing of the two-story building.

Crews mounted an exterior attack on the fire and declared a second alarm due to the size of the building.

The fire was contained and extinguished from the exterior.

Fire officials say the school was closed at the time of the incident. After a thorough search, no one was found inside.

No firefighters were injured while fighting the fire.

MPS spokesperson Jade Jones said the fire was due to weather conditions in the area. Jones said the school will be closed Tuesday, but students will still receive emailed assignment instructions from their teachers.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.