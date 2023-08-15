Evergreen man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County

by WAKA Action 8 News

An Evergreen man has been killed in a crash in Butler County.

Alabama State Troopers say 35-year-old Joseph Raphael Novelli was riding a motorcycle and attempting to elude law enforcement when the motorcycle left the road, hit two mailboxes and then a parked Conecuh County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

The crash happened at about 7:25PM last night on U.S. Highway 31 about three miles south of McKenzie.

Investigators have not said why Novelli was trying to drive away from law enforcement.