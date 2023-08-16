HMMA to invest nearly $300 million to enhance SUV production

by WAKA Action 8 News

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama is investigating $290 million to enhance production of the automaker’s popular sport utility vehicles.

HMMA says it will invest $190 million of the investment for tooling and equipment upgrades to prepare for production of the all-new fifth generation Santa Fe.

An additional $100 million will be invested to support ongoing production of the Tucson SUV and Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle.

HMMA first began assembling the Santa Fe in 2006, and this will be the first full model change since 2018. The all-new Santa Fe features a bold exterior design, enlarged tailgate and cabin, a more refined interior with sustainable materials, and a variety of high-tech features including a 12.3 inch Panoramic Curved Display.

When assembly begins later this year, the all-new Santa Fe will join Hyundai’s Tucson SUV, the Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle, and both the electrified and gas versions of the Genesis GV70 luxury SUV on HMMA’s assembly line.