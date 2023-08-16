Montgomery Area Food Bank changes name

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Montgomery Area Food Bank now has a new name.

Starting Wednesday, the food bank will now go by the Heart of Alabama Food Bank.

Heart of Alabama Food Bank was established in 1986 and became a certified affiliate of Feeding America in 1989. Today, the food bank serves 35 counties across Alabama, where over 217,000 Alabamians are considered food insecure.

HAFB covers its’ expansive territory in partnership with four affiliated Food Banks in Auburn, Dothan, Selma, and Tuscaloosa, along with 12 counties directly served out of the Montgomery facility. Last year alone, HAFB distributed 27 million pounds of food, equating to 22.4 million meals.

Officials say the name change to Heart of Alabama better conveys the Food Bank’s geographical connection to the coverage area across Alabama while simultaneously reflecting the care and compassion it feels for its neighbors battling hunger and food insecurity.

“Heart of Alabama Food Bank better captures the essence of our mission as we strive daily to empower seniors, children, and families in need. This name also exemplifies our agencies, volunteers, donors, and community partners pouring their hearts into the fight to end hunger,” said Michael Coleman, Heart of Alabama Food Bank CEO.

To learn more about the Heart of Alabama Food Bank, click here.