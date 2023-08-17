Montgomery police launch homicide investigation after body found in car fire

by WAKA Action 8 News

A car fire on Interstate 85 in Montgomery has turned into a homicide investigation.

Police say at about 12:05AM Thursday, they and fire medics were called to a car fire on Interstate 85 southbound near Taylor Road. They found the body of 38-year-old Joseph Turner of Montgomery.

His body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy, which revealed he died of a fatal gunshot wound.

Police have released no other information. If you have a tip to help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.