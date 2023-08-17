Park Crossing High School students to return to school next week

Students at Park Crossing High School will soon return to the classroom.

Montgomery Public Schools announced Thursday that after assessing the damage from the fire at the school, it was determined that the building will reopen to students, faculty and staff on Monday, August 21.

MPS says students will continue distance learning for the remainder of this week.

Firefighters were called just before 10 p.m. Monday to the school. Upon their arrival, they found fire showing on the roof on the southwest wing of the two-story building.

Crews mounted an exterior attack on the fire and declared a second alarm due to the size of the building.