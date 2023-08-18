An August Heat Wave Ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re heading into an August heat wave! High pressure will be the main weather feature over the deep south going forward. This setup will provide us abundant sunshine and much warmer temperatures. The air will continue mainly dry and that will help boost temps into the upper 90s. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a 100 degree high reading around midweek. Humidity levels will be creeping up and it will begin to feel more like 100 to 105. Our rain chances are looking slim to none over the next several days. There’s a very slim chance some tropical moisture tries to ease into the area early next week. Model data showing something tropical could work through the gulf. A shift farther north with it could lead to increase rain chances for some but for now it’s a long shot. In the meantime, we’re back into the oven with hot and dry August weather. Try to keep cool and there and have an awesome weekend!