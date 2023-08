by WAKA Action 8 News

A Montgomery man faces a capital murder charge.

Police say 20-year-old Clarence McCall is charged in the April 7 shooting death of 45-year-old Michael Jordan of Montgomery.

Jordan was found shot in the 200 block of Canna Drive, near West South Boulevard, around 4PM on April 7. He died at a hospital.

Investigators say McCall was taken into custody today and is being held without bond.