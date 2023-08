by WAKA Action 8 News

A 17-year-old from Alexander City was killed in a crash in Tallapoosa County late Friday night.

Alabama state troopers say the teenager was driving a pickup truck that left the road and hit an embankment. Investigators say the teen was not using a seat belt, was thrown out of the truck and died at the scene.

The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 22 about eight miles north of Alexander City at around 11:20PM.