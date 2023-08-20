Search underway for murder suspect in Wilcox County

by WAKA Action 8 News

Authorities in Wilcox County are searching for a murder suspect following a fatal shooting in Gees Bend.

Wilcox County Sheriff Larry Colston told Action 8 News that 41-year-old David Moseley is considered to be armed and dangerous. He says Moseley and another man got into an argument when shots were fired and the man was killed.

The victim has not been identified. His body has been sent to the state forensics department in Montgomery.

Colston says Moseley has made threats about killing more people — in addition to shooting it out with police. Mosely is 5′ 6″ tall, weighs about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.